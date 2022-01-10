At 14.4°C, Gurugram records season’s coldest day

The city on Sunday witnessed its coldest day of the season as the maximum temperature dropped to 14.4 degrees Celsius (°C) which was six degrees below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that the city recorded 16.8mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours.

The rain has also helped improve the air quality of Gurugram significantly. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, the city’s air quality on Sunday was in the ‘satisfactory’ category after over two months, with an air quality index (AQI) of 65. The city had last recorded air quality in ‘satisfactory’ zone on October 25 with an AQI reading of 90.

The AQI reading of Gurugram on Saturday was 106 (‘moderate’), a climbdown from Friday’s reading of 149.

Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD, said, “Due to rain, the day temperature dropped significantly in Gurugram with the district recording the coldest day of this season so far. The air quality has also improved to satisfactory level in Gurugram. Over the next two days, the air quality is likely to be in moderate category after which it may deteriorate to the poor category.”

According to the weather bulletin issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the good rainfall activity, relatively stronger winds and reduced vehicular emissions led to the significant improvement in air quality.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 12°C, which was five degrees above normal. The city on Saturday recorded the maximum temperature at 16.8°C and minimum temperature at 13.5°C.

According to the weekly forecast of IMD, over the next five days the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 19°C and 8°C, respectively, with mainly clear sky.

Meanwhile, Gurugram witnessed light rain at isolated places on Sunday. The city had received 59.4mm of rainfall between 5.30pm on Friday and 5pm on Saturday.

The IMD on Sunday also issued a yellow alert predicting dense fog in Gurugram and Faridabad districts till Wednesday. According to a weather bulletin issued by MeT Chandigarh, dense fog in isolated pockets in the night and morning hours is very likely over Punjab and Haryana during the next four days.

“Over the next few days, dense fog is expected over the region, due to which visibility can drop to one to two kilometres. The minimum temperature is also very likely to fall by three to five degrees over the region during the next three days, and no significant change thereafter,” Singh said.

Dense fog was witnessed in different parts of Gurugram on Sunday too.