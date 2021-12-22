At 4.8 degrees, Gurugram records season’s lowest temperature

With 4.8 degrees Celsius, Gurugram on Tuesday recorded the lowest temperature this season, which was two degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, over the next four days, the minimum temperature is likely to rise and will be around 8°C, the IMD said.

On Monday, the city had reported a minimum temperature of 7°C. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 21.4°C in Gurugram, which was one degree below normal, the IMD said.

“Over the next four days, a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 3-5°C is very likely over most parts of Punjab and Haryana, and no significant change thereafter. On December 23-24, dense fog is likely in the districts of south and south-east Haryana which include Gurugram and Faridabad. A yellow alert asking authorities to be prepared has been issued for these two days,” said Manmohan Singh, director of Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, a regional centre of IMD.

According to the weekly forecast of the IMD, the city will witness partly cloudy sky till December 26 and there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm on December 27. Over the next four days, the maximum temperature will be around 22°C, the forecast said.

Weather experts said that temperatures will rise over the next few days due to the impact of two back-to-back western disturbances in the Himalayan region, which will increase humidity and moisture in the plains.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, said, “On Tuesday, Gurugram recorded a sharp drop in minimum temperature, which was the result of dry and cold northerly winds. But from Wednesday, we are expecting that temperatures will increase and the prevailing cold wave conditions will cease. This is because with western disturbance, the northernly flow of icy cold winds get obstructed and wind direction changes to south-easterly, which is relatively warmer and humid.”

He further said with increase in temperature and high moisture content in the air, pollution levels will also start increasing due to comparatively lesser wind speed which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Gurugram recorded ‘very poor’ quality of air with an air quality index of 314, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin. On Monday, the city had recorded an AQI of 284 which was in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the weather bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi-NCR, the air quality over the national capital territory is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday also owing to slow or calm winds and poor ventilation conditions. The air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category till December 25 and improve thereafter and significant improvement may be seen from December 27 onwards, the weather bulletin said.