At Goa rally, Mamata flaunts ‘Christian’ credentials, vows to fight BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee flaunted her Christian credentials recalling her relationship with Mother Teresa during the 90s as well as her government’s decision to celebrate Christmas in a big way in Kolkata as she kicked off her two-day visit to Goa on Monday.

Banerjee, whose party is keen to establish a presence in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections expected to be held early next year, addressed the first of her three public rallies in the Christian dominated constituency of Benaulim where she also welcomed local MLA Churchill Alemão into the party.

“Mother Teresa was very affectionate to me. Once when the Left Front government was there (in power). At midnight she rang me up and said, ‘Mamata those leftists are capturing one house of ours. Can you help me?’ I went there and settled it and saved her,” Banerjee told the gathering.

“I must remember that day when the Babri Masjid was demolished. There was a big communal riot in Kolkata everywhere. I was there on the road. No government (presence) was on the road. Then I met Mother Teresa in Loretto school, which is run by Catholics and all. Mother told me, ‘Mamata, what are you doing here? And I asked her, What are you doing here? That relationship we maintained,” Banerjee said, adding that she was invited to the Vatican for the canonization ceremony of Mother Teresa, an invitation she accepted.

“After our government came (to power), we celebrated the Christmas festival in Kolkata in a big way. I am going to inaugurate that festival later this month where Derek O’Brien will be with me and the Archbishop will be with me and some fathers (priests) also. Every year I go to Church, not a single year I have missed,” she said, adding that Christmas midnight mass was something she attended since she was very young.

Banerjee is in the state for a second visit and made her intentions clear that her aim was not to ‘split the vote’ against the BJP, rather ‘unite the vote against the BJP.’

“Everyone wants that BJP must go politically. Everyone has seen the (reality of the) performance of zero tolerance (to corruption) and zero governance. They are trying to finish the country, democracy, the constitution, heritage. It is not only in Goa but in every part of this country,” she said.

“They have only one narrative that they only are (real) Hindus and the rest (of us) have fallen from the sky. (Everyone) who has a big heart is a real Hindu. My parents never told me ‘You are a Hindu so you must never like a Muslim or never like a Christian,’” she said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, she said that no party had the right to claim ownership of the opposition space.

“We have seen in India that some political parties consider themselves zamindars. They do not do anything and do not let others do anything. How many days did we wait? I do not want to speak against the Congress. If the Congress thinks of working to defeat the BJP, we have no objection. We have formed an alliance in Goa along with MGP. This is the alternative. You want to join, join us. Just because you (Congress) are not doing it, no one else will do it, this is not right. In a democracy... nobody is a zamindar in that way,” she added.

Earlier in the day, Alemao, in a representation before Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, said he as the lone MLA of the Nationalist Congress Party in the Goa Assembly was ‘merging’ his legislative party and should henceforth be considered an MLA of the TMC.

The state unit of the NCP hit back saying that they were contemplating legal action as Alemão’s unilateral decision had no authorization from the party.