Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements: MNNIT bags 10th position among CFTIs and CUs

PRAYAGRAJ: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad has added another feather to its cap by bagging a place among the country’s top academic institutions in terms of innovations, as per the Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)-2021 released by union minister of state for education, Subhas Sarkar, on Wednesday.

“The MNNIT secured 10th rank among the centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), central university and institute of national importance (technical) category. This was the first time the MNNIT had participated in the rankings. I congratulate the entire MNNIT fraternity for this achievement,” said MNNIT director Prof Rajeev Tripathi.

According to Tripathi, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has been ranked best in this sub category followed by IITs of Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur and Roorkee, respectively, making up the top 5. These institutions are followed by Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, IITs of Hyderabad and Kharagpur, besides National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut along with MNNIT-Allahabad making the Top-10.

ARIIA-2021 classified participating institutions into two major categories: Technical and non-technical. The technical category in turn has five sub-categories: CFTIs, central university and institute of national importance; state university and deemed university (government and government aided); government college/institution (government and government aided); university and deemed university (self-finance/private) besides private college/institute (self-finance/private).

The newly introduced non-technical category classified higher education institutions into two sub-categories: CFIs/Central University/Institute of National Importance (non-technical) and general (non-technical).

The ARIIA is a joint initiative of the ministry of education and AICTE to systematically rank higher educational institutions in India on indicators related to innovation, start-up and entrepreneurship development amongst students and faculty.

It evaluates institutions on parameters like patent filing and grants, number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc. The first edition of the ARIIA was launched in 2018.

This achievement comes close on the heels of MNNIT-Allahabad being awarded four stars in the annual performance result of Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC): 2020-21, announced recently by union ministry of education’s innovation cell (MIC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).