Atiq’s son on the run: Now Prayagraj police to declare cash reward

PRAYAGRAJ: The registration of second FIR against mafia-turn politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Ali under attempt to murder and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has caused more trouble for him.

Ali, who was handling the family’s political affairs in the absence of his father and elder brother, is now on the run with the possibility of a cash reward being announced on his head by the police. At present, Atiq is in Ahmedabad Jail and his elder son Umar is already absconding.

“A report for announcing cash reward on arrest of Ali and other accused has been forwarded,” SP (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The second FIR against Ali and some of his aides was registered at Kareli police station on Friday night on the complaint of Atiq’s relative Zeeshan aka Janu. Zeeshan alleged that Ali and his aides demolished boundary wall of his property in a bid to grab it. He also claimed that Ali forced him to talk to his father at Ahmedabad Jail who threatened him to transfer the property in his wife’s name or else give cash ₹5 crores.

Zeeshan further alleged that Ali and his aides also assaulted him and his brother and nephew, following which they received serious injuries. He fled the spot as Ali and others opened fire on him, Zeeshan added.

Later, police arrested two persons from the spot while Ali and others managed to escape and still on the run. Police were carrying out raids in Chakia and other places to arrest Ali and his friends.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leaders have come forward in support of Atiq and his family. Party leaders held a press conference on Monday and claimed that the FIR was part of a conspiracy to defame Atiq and implicate Ali in a fake case as he was carrying out rallies and was canvassing for the party across the state.

The administration forced Atiq’s relative Zeeshan to lodge FIR against Ali.

AIMIM spokesperson Afsar Mehmood and senior leader Arif Iqbal said that Atiq’s brother-in-law Imran Zai and his brother Zeeshan were involved in land grabbing and have 14 cases lodged against Zai and he was in jail for the last six months in a case of extortion.

“Zeeshan is a history sheeter of Khuldabad police station. Atiq Ahmad has disassociated himself from Imran and his brothers when he came to know of their illegal activities,” he said.

AIMIM leaders have demanded a fair inquiry into the case as in none of the viral videos, Ali or party worker Asaad could be seen. It is worth mentioning that some videos had gone viral in which cops can be seen catching two aides of Ali while Zeeshan was heard arguing with them.

Earlier, Kareli police had also lodged an FIR against Ali for indirectly issuing threats to PDA officials and inflammatory speech while addressing a public meeting of AIMIM at Majidia Islamia Intermediate College on September 26.

Atiq Ahmad and his kin have joined AIMIM and are expected to contest from at least three seats in the upcoming state assembly polls.