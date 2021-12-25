Home / Cities / Others / ATM containing 8.20 lakh cash stolen in Agra
ATM containing 8.20 lakh cash stolen in Agra

Agra An automated teller machine (ATM) of a private payment service provider, containing 8
The incident took place at around 2.45 am in Agra on Friday. (File)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra An automated teller machine (ATM) of a private payment service provider, containing 8.20 lakh cash, was stolen by unidentified miscreants from Kalakl Khedia locality under Tajganj police station in Agra on Friday night, police said.

“The incident took place at around 2.45 am. The ATM of Indicash was located in Kalal Khedia area within limits of Tajganj police station. There was no CCTV camera inside the ATM kiosk. Four police teams have been constituted and search is being carried out on the basis clues obtained from CCTV footages of nearby areas,” informed senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Sudhir Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, Surendra Rao, in-charge of Tajganj police station, said that the accused could be four or five in number and were being searched for.

Saturday, December 25, 2021
