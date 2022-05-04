Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’
others

AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’

Smita, a PhD scholar under AU’s assistant professor AC Pandey, has been awarded for her research papers on digital banking in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and improving socio economic status of marginalised communities
AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’ (sourced)
Published on May 04, 2022 10:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A research scholar of the commerce and business administration department of Allahabad University (AU), Smita Dikshit has bagged the “GRABS best young researcher award–2022”.

Smita, a PhD scholar under AU’s assistant professor AC Pandey, has been awarded for her research papers on digital banking in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and improving socio economic status of marginalised communities.

“My research focuses on the reach of digital economy and its impact on rural population, marginalised community and low-income group,” Smita said.

She said her research analyses the role of all stakeholders, the gaps in the existing set up, and how to bring the marginalised at par with urban society in digital economy.

GRABS, an educational charitable trust of Tamil Nadu and Association of Intellectuals and Faculty, provides grants to young scholars to conduct research in social sciences, coordinate with other institutes to organise seminars, workshops, camps, meetings, conferences and training programmes and promote research in management and development studies.

Smita was earlier conferred Indian Council of Social Science Research Institutional fellowship (2019) for studies in industrial development. One of her papers got best conference paper award in the national conference on innovations and futuristic practices in business and management in 2020 and has also been awarded with certificate of excellence amongst Asia’s top-50 academicians and researchers by Education Expo TV (EET CRS), Mumbai.

RELATED STORIES

“Awards such as these would encourage other young researchers too,” said HoD, commerce and business administration department, prof AK Malviya

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP