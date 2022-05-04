AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’

A research scholar of the commerce and business administration department of Allahabad University (AU), Smita Dikshit has bagged the “GRABS best young researcher award–2022”.

Smita, a PhD scholar under AU’s assistant professor AC Pandey, has been awarded for her research papers on digital banking in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and improving socio economic status of marginalised communities.

“My research focuses on the reach of digital economy and its impact on rural population, marginalised community and low-income group,” Smita said.

She said her research analyses the role of all stakeholders, the gaps in the existing set up, and how to bring the marginalised at par with urban society in digital economy.

GRABS, an educational charitable trust of Tamil Nadu and Association of Intellectuals and Faculty, provides grants to young scholars to conduct research in social sciences, coordinate with other institutes to organise seminars, workshops, camps, meetings, conferences and training programmes and promote research in management and development studies.

Smita was earlier conferred Indian Council of Social Science Research Institutional fellowship (2019) for studies in industrial development. One of her papers got best conference paper award in the national conference on innovations and futuristic practices in business and management in 2020 and has also been awarded with certificate of excellence amongst Asia’s top-50 academicians and researchers by Education Expo TV (EET CRS), Mumbai.

“Awards such as these would encourage other young researchers too,” said HoD, commerce and business administration department, prof AK Malviya