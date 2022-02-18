Home / Cities / Others / AU students continue stir for online exams
others

AU students continue stir for online exams

AU students demanded that since the teaching in the entire academic session was held online, how can the AU administration conduct exams offline?
AU students demonstrated at the office of the controller of examinations (HT File Photo)
AU students demonstrated at the office of the controller of examinations (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:38 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The agitation by Allahabad University students and led by some student leaders, is refusing to die. Once again, the Arts campus of AU witnessed massive protests by a large number of students against the decision of the university authorities to conduct annual exams offline, on Thursday.

The agitating students demonstrated at the office of the controller of examinations which continued even after sunset, on Thursday.

The student leaders, leading the protest, are demanding that AU administration conduct the annual examination online. They demanded that since the teaching in the entire academic session was held online, how can the AU administration conduct exams offline?

On Monday too, many students, many of whom were from the hostels, had assembled at the office of the controller of examinations and had staged a protest.

Last week, following a meeting of the examination committee, the controller of examinations, Prof Ramendra Kumar Singh, had said that AU will be conducting second and third year undergraduate examinations offline, from April 22. Examinations of the first semester of PG courses will be held offline from the first week of May.

Prof Harsh Kumar, proctor, AU, said, “Students are protesting on the demand of taking exams online and there was no untoward incident on the campus due to the presence of police”. The protesting students were sitting outside the controller’s office even after sunset, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out