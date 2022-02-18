AU students continue stir for online exams

The agitation by Allahabad University students and led by some student leaders, is refusing to die. Once again, the Arts campus of AU witnessed massive protests by a large number of students against the decision of the university authorities to conduct annual exams offline, on Thursday.

The agitating students demonstrated at the office of the controller of examinations which continued even after sunset, on Thursday.

The student leaders, leading the protest, are demanding that AU administration conduct the annual examination online. They demanded that since the teaching in the entire academic session was held online, how can the AU administration conduct exams offline?

On Monday too, many students, many of whom were from the hostels, had assembled at the office of the controller of examinations and had staged a protest.

Last week, following a meeting of the examination committee, the controller of examinations, Prof Ramendra Kumar Singh, had said that AU will be conducting second and third year undergraduate examinations offline, from April 22. Examinations of the first semester of PG courses will be held offline from the first week of May.

Prof Harsh Kumar, proctor, AU, said, “Students are protesting on the demand of taking exams online and there was no untoward incident on the campus due to the presence of police”. The protesting students were sitting outside the controller’s office even after sunset, he added.