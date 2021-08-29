Aug 19-25: 354 “breakthrough” Covid cases in Pune district

PUNE Pune district has reported a total of 3,436 “breakthrough” Covid-19 cases – that is people who have got both shots of the vaccine contracting the virus.

Of these, 354 were reported in the past one week. This constitutes 0.17% of cases of the 1.97 million second doses administered in the district.

The district also reported a total of 85 deaths among those who got at least one shot of the vaccine.

Of these, 31 were reported in the past one week alone between August 19 and August 25. Of a total of 7.33 million people who have got the jab in the district, only 0.16% reported the Covid-19 infections after taking one shot of the vaccine.

As per the district health office, as of August 25, Pune district reported a total of 3,436 breakthrough cases, of which 2,051 were reported from Pune city, 422 from PCMC and 963 from Pune rural.

The district also saw 8,499 Covid-19 cases reported after the first shot of the vaccine, of which 3,093 are from Pune city, 1,638 are from PCMC and 3,748 are from Pune rural. This takes the total number of cases reported post vaccination to 11, 935 cases which account for only 0.16% of total cases post vaccination - 0.15% after the first dose and 0.17% after the second dose.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer from PMC said, “The deaths reported among those who got the jab and got infected with Covid-19 are those who also had serious comorbidities. The vaccine makes your immunity stronger to fight the virus even if you do get infected with the virus again. However, in case of other serious comorbidities like uncontrolled diabetes, hypertension and also cancer, then there could be deaths in a nominal number of cases.”

PMC to organise 195 sessions to administer 44K doses

The PMC will organise one of its biggest Covid-19 vaccination drives in the city, by planning vaccination sessions at 188 sites, each with 220 Covishield doses and at seven centres with 500 Covaxin doses each.

A total of 44,860 doses would be administered in a single day, on Monday. The specially abled and pregnant women in the city can opt for walk-in registration and vaccination at all of these centres. Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC immunisation officer said, “This is one of our biggest vaccination drives.”