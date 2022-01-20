Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Aunt of kidnapped boy dies in accident a day after his release
others

Aunt of kidnapped boy dies in accident a day after his release

PUNE: A day after the return of a four-year-old Pune boy abducted by an unidentified man, his aunt was killed in an accident near Ahmednagar on Thursday
The car they were travelling in rammed into railings of the bridge on a river in Ahmednagar district, police said. (Supplied photo)
Updated on Jan 20, 2022 03:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: A day after the return of a four-year-old Pune boy abducted by an unidentified man, his aunt was killed in an accident near Ahmednagar on Thursday. The aunt, along with her family members, was on her way to Pune from Nanded to meet the boy after his kidnapper released him.

The car they were travelling in rammed into railings of the bridge on a river in Ahmednagar district, police said.

The 36-year-old sister of the boy’s mother died instantly while her two sons were hospitalised and undergoing treatment, said Manoj Patil, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar.

The four-year-old boy was kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by a two-wheeler rider. He was later released in the Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday. The latest CCTV footage gathered by police shows the alleged kidnapper releasing the boy and leaving on a two-wheeler.

The son of a doctor couple, the boy was with a 12-year-old relative when he was kidnapped while they were walking to a day-care centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP