Aunt of kidnapped boy dies in accident a day after his release

PUNE: A day after the return of a four-year-old Pune boy abducted by an unidentified man, his aunt was killed in an accident near Ahmednagar on Thursday. The aunt, along with her family members, was on her way to Pune from Nanded to meet the boy after his kidnapper released him.

The car they were travelling in rammed into railings of the bridge on a river in Ahmednagar district, police said.

The 36-year-old sister of the boy’s mother died instantly while her two sons were hospitalised and undergoing treatment, said Manoj Patil, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar.

The four-year-old boy was kidnapped from Baner on January 11 by a two-wheeler rider. He was later released in the Pimpri Chinchwad area on Wednesday. The latest CCTV footage gathered by police shows the alleged kidnapper releasing the boy and leaving on a two-wheeler.

The son of a doctor couple, the boy was with a 12-year-old relative when he was kidnapped while they were walking to a day-care centre.