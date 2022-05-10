Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU

A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed. A long-term goal in terms of joint PhD degree was also discussed between both the institutes.

The meeting was also attended by Prof Shyam Bihari Dwivedi, Prof Rajnesh Tyagi, Prof Lal Pratap Singh, Prof Rajeev Srivastava, Dr Santosh Kumar Singh, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mahato and Dr Pranjal Chandra.

Prof. Jagadeesh said that through the Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund, the researchers from IIT-BHU could visit ANU and access research facilities through internships and project fellows.

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU said that it will give students and researchers the opportunity to study at ANU and to pursue collaborative research for up to 12 weeks at first stage.

The director thanked the Australian delegation for their visit to IIT-BHU and ensured to extend all possible help in terms of student’s nomination and strengthen the academic relationships between ANU and IIT-BHU.

