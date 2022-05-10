Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday.
He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed. A long-term goal in terms of joint PhD degree was also discussed between both the institutes.
The meeting was also attended by Prof Shyam Bihari Dwivedi, Prof Rajnesh Tyagi, Prof Lal Pratap Singh, Prof Rajeev Srivastava, Dr Santosh Kumar Singh, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mahato and Dr Pranjal Chandra.
Prof. Jagadeesh said that through the Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund, the researchers from IIT-BHU could visit ANU and access research facilities through internships and project fellows.
Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU said that it will give students and researchers the opportunity to study at ANU and to pursue collaborative research for up to 12 weeks at first stage.
The director thanked the Australian delegation for their visit to IIT-BHU and ensured to extend all possible help in terms of student’s nomination and strengthen the academic relationships between ANU and IIT-BHU.
IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students
The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.
NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+
Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.
Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways
The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.
Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow
A 35-year-old woman is battling for life after being attacked with an axe by the woman Laxmi Devi's husband during a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj.
44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained
The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex.
