Home / Cities / Others / Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU
others

Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU

A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU (HT File Photo)
Australian National University delegation visits IIT-BHU (HT File Photo)
Updated on May 10, 2022 07:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A high-level delegation led by Prof Jagadish Chennupati, a distinguished professor of physics at Australian National University (ANU) Research School of Physics and Engineering, visited IIT-BHU on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Prof Alexander Mikheyev and Jay Poria. A meeting was chaired by Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU where various avenues of joint collaborations, student and faculty exchange between IIT-BHU and ANU were discussed. A long-term goal in terms of joint PhD degree was also discussed between both the institutes.

The meeting was also attended by Prof Shyam Bihari Dwivedi, Prof Rajnesh Tyagi, Prof Lal Pratap Singh, Prof Rajeev Srivastava, Dr Santosh Kumar Singh, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Mahato and Dr Pranjal Chandra.

Prof. Jagadeesh said that through the Chennupati and Vidya Jagadish endowment fund, the researchers from IIT-BHU could visit ANU and access research facilities through internships and project fellows.

Prof Pramod Kumar Jain, director, IIT-BHU said that it will give students and researchers the opportunity to study at ANU and to pursue collaborative research for up to 12 weeks at first stage.

The director thanked the Australian delegation for their visit to IIT-BHU and ensured to extend all possible help in terms of student’s nomination and strengthen the academic relationships between ANU and IIT-BHU.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students (HT File photo)

    IIT-BHU Foundation Access Fund awards first set of scholarships to students

    The IIT-BHU Foundation, a US-based all volunteer, non-profit association of IIT-BHU alumni, announced the recipients of the IIT-BHU Foundation Scholarship on Tuesday. The Foundation has awarded full four years tuition and medical insurance coverage to 21 students, including 7 women.

  • NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+ (File photo)

    NAAC revises AMU ranking to A+

    Aligarh Muslim University was ranked 'A' by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in its revised review assessment released on Tuesday. This happened after NAAC's previous 'A' ranking for AMU was questioned by vice chancellor, prof Tariq Mansoor who had set up a committee to prepare a representation for revision. After the representation made by the vice chancellor at NAAC committee, NAAC reviewed and revised AMU ranking that would remain valid for five years.

  • The counsel for Indian Railways told the Lok Adalat that the pendency was due to the fact that the railway officers present were not authorised to decide on the settlement/consent terms. HT File Photo

    Authorise officials to settle claims with applicants, National Lok Adalat tells Railways

    The National Lok Adalat has asked the Indian Railways to authorise its officials to enter into settlement with accident claimants to reduce the pendency of cases before courts. The Lok Adalat, headed by justice Anuja Prabhudessai of the Bombay high court, made these observations during a hearing on May 7 after it was informed that more than 1,000 cases were pending for settlement.

  • Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow (Pic for representation)

    Man critically injures wife with an axe during domestic dispute in Lucknow

    A 35-year-old woman is battling for life after being attacked with an axe by the woman Laxmi Devi's husband during a trivial family dispute in a Mohanlalganj village here on Monday night, senior police officials said on Tuesday. The police said the woman Laxmi Devi suffered injuries on her neck, hand and waist when she was attacked by her husband Subash Chandra Gautam at his residence in Ganeshkheda village of Mohanlalganj.

  • Police personnel detained members of right-wing organizations who were reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar, demanding to rename the monument as 'Vishnu Stambh', in New Delhi.

    44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained

    The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out