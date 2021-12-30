Auto driver held for kidnapping, sexually abusing 10-year-old girl in Kharghar

A 23-year-old auto driver has been arrested by Kalamboli police for kidnapping and sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl.

The girl was abducted from her house in Kalamboli by promising to feed her chicken and was then sexually abused inside a car in Kharghar and then abandoned. The man, identified as Prakash Chandrabhushan Bisukarma (23), found the victim and her two brothers were loitering at a fair in Kalamboli near their residence. The accused promised them to feed chicken and asked to get into his auto rickshaw.

“In Kharghar, the accused stopped his auto and then took them in a car and after going a little ahead, asked the boys to get down and took the girl to Sector 3 in Kharghar, near a garage, and sexually abused her in the car,” Shivraj Patil, DCP, zone II, said.

Meanwhile, the boys managed to return home and told the parents about the incident. The parents approached Kalamboli police station and reported the kidnapping of the girl. The girl who was abandoned after being sexually abused was found by another auto driver, who took her to Kharghar police station.

“The Kharghar police coordinated with Kalamboli police and handed over the child. The child then told what had happened and with the help of the location where the girl was found, police started the investigations. The people near the garage had identified the accused and later he was nabbed,” Patil said.

The accused who rides an auto in Kharghar and Kalamboli area and also owns a car for renting out was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident had taken place inside his car itself. He was arrested under sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).