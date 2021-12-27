Ayodhya temple could have come up only during a Ram Bhakt regime: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya could have happened only during the ‘Ram bhakt’ regime.

“Neither those who fired bullets on ‘Ram-bhakts’ (referring to firing in Ayodhya during previous SP government under Mulayam Singh Yadav) nor Congress or ‘bua’ (BSP regime under Mayawati) would have ever constructed lord Ram’s temple. It had to be some ‘Ram-bhakt’ regime (referring to BJP) that could have done it,” the chief minister said at a public meeting organised during BJP’s Jan Vishvas Yatra at Manjhanpur in Kaushambi district.

“Before 2017, Ram-bhakts got bullets while we (BJP) are constructing temple for them. Earlier, Kanwar yatras were stopped and now we shower flower petals on them. Earlier, due to poor management in Kumbh there used to be stampedes at Prayagraj. Now, when we organise Kumbh, people say ‘bhavya Kumbh-divya Kumbh”. BJP has fulfilled all its promises,” he said.

The chief minister also accused the opposition of doing nothing when people faced problems.

“Babua’ (Akhilesh Yadav) did nothing else except play on his smartphone while ‘bhai-bahen’ (Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi) were enjoying holidays in Italy and ‘bua’ (BSP chief Mayawati) was nowhere to be seen when the people were facing challenges. It was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which helped the masses and those who had opposed vaccine at the time were actually against the very welfare of poor and masses,” Yogi said. “Were SP workers seen during pandemic? Some people are attached to the habits of their young days and that is why Akhilesh still plays kids’ game on smart phones and he did nothing for masses during corona outbreak. The BSP and Congress too didn’t do anything,” he said.

During the event, the UP CM also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 99 different development projects worth ₹87 crore.