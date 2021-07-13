Ayurvedic intervention useful in Covid mgmt, shows study

Lucknow Ayurveda can be helpful for management of mild Covid-19 patients, shows a randomized open label parallel group study, carried out in a Lucknow-based level 2 Covid hospital (Lokbandhu Hospital). The aim of the study was to evaluate the efficacy of Ayurvedic interventions in the management of asymptomatic and mild Covid-19 patients.

The study was approved by the Hospital Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) and was funded by the State Programme management unit of AYUSH, National Heath Mission, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Adil Rais, MD and PhD in Ayurveda , Dr Major DS Negi , Dr Amita Yadav, chief medical superintendent Lokbandhu Hospital, , Dr Himanshu Arya , Dr Ramji Verma, Dr R Ghalib , Dr Absar Ahmed, Dr Mahendra Kumar Yadav and Dr PN Ahirwar, medical superintendent, Lokbandhu Hospital conducted the study on 120 patients with mild or moderate symptoms of Covid.

“The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of Ayurveda in the management of mildly affected Covid -19 patients,” said Dr Adil Rais.

“It was an open label randomized 10-day study. A total of 120 asymptomatic and/or mild Covid-19 positive patients were divided in three groups. RT-PCR ttest of all the patients was done on 5th, 7th and 10th day respectively. Eighty-seven patients were men and 33 women, 77 were in the age group of 25 to 40 years, 16 in the age group of 40 to 50 years and 27 were between 50 and 60 years.”

Patients aged above 25 years and below 60 years were included in the study. Patients below 25 years and above 60 years of age were excluded from the study. Patients tested positive for COVID 19 virus, asymptomatic or with uncomplicated upper respiratory tract infection, having mild symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, malaise and headache were included.

Patients were randomly grouped into Group A, Group B and Group C,, with 40 in each group.

The first group A of patients was given Vyaghryadi Kashaya (50 ml) twice a day with 250 mg of Pippali powder on an empty stomach morning and evening. Two tablets of Samshamani vati were also given twice a day.

Group B was given fine powder of Shunthi (zingiber officinale Rosc.) 2 gm twice a day with warm water, along with paste of Rasona (allium sativum L.) kalka 1 gm once a day.

Group C was given paracetamol 500 mg and vitamin C 500 mg twice a day.

On the fifth day, in the RTPCR test, 92.5% patients of group A, 87.5% of the patients in group B and 57.75% patients in group C tested negative. On the 7the day, 100 % patients of group A tested negative, while 97.5% patients of group B and 72.5% patients of group C tested negative.

The study had proved the efficacy of Ayurveda in a disease like corona, said Dr Amita Yadav.

She said if used judiciously, AYUSH medicines would help in improvement and recovery from Covid as was observed in the study.