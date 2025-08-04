Ayushman Bharat Scheme benefits over 50L in Prayagraj div

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), a flagship initiative aimed at providing free healthcare to economically vulnerable families, has made a significant impact in the Prayagraj division of Uttar Pradesh, officials have reported. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana logo (For representation only)

According to Harit Saxena, divisional project manager at the National Health Mission (NHM), more than 50.05 lakh people across the four districts—Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, and Pratapgarh—have benefited from the scheme to date.

As part of its implementation, the scheme has facilitated the creation of over 38.51 lakh Golden Cards in the region, enabling cashless treatment at both government and empanelled private hospitals. So far, 2.94 lakh beneficiaries have received medical care through the initiative—1.36 lakh in government hospitals and 1.58 lakh in private facilities. Private hospitals have been reimbursed ₹206.50 crore for treatments provided under the scheme, Saxena added.

To expand its reach further, the scheme now aims to issue Golden Cards to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, ensuring improved healthcare access for the elderly. Under Ayushman Bharat, each eligible family is entitled to free treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh per year for serious illnesses, officials said.

Among the four districts in the Prayagraj division, Prayagraj district ranks highest in both the number of beneficiaries and Golden Cards issued. The district has registered 18.91 lakh beneficiaries and issued 14 lakh Golden Cards, making it the top performer in the region. It is followed by Pratapgarh (12.35 lakh beneficiaries, 10.88 lakh cards), Fatehpur (11.87 lakh beneficiaries, 8.55 lakh cards), and Kaushambi (6.91 lakh beneficiaries, 5.48 lakh cards), according to officials.