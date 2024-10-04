Azamgarh set for major tourism boost under state govt’s rural dev strategy

In a significant step towards promoting rural tourism, the Uttar Pradesh government has included the Azamgarh division in its ambitious project to showcase the state’s rich rural heritage to both domestic and international tourists. Mehnagar in Azamgarh (File)

The initiative, Rural Tourism Development Strategy, aims to highlight the cultural and environmental richness of UP’s rural areas, adding a new dimension to its tourism landscape, according to a press statement from the government.

Various tourist facilities, including homestays, will be developed to promote rural tourism across four villages in Azamgarh, Mau, and Ballia under the scheme.

With the inclusion of villages from the Azamgarh division, the total number of villages being developed for rural tourism has now risen to 97 across the state.

The project has already been implemented in the Devipatan, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Varanasi divisions, and it is expected that villages from other divisions will soon be integrated into the initiative.

All tourism development and construction activities are being carried out by the state tourism department. As part of the plan, four villages in Azamgarh, Mau, and Jaunpur districts will be selected for the homestay project to promote rural tourism.

Each of these villages will have a dedicated team consisting of a village coordinator, a district coordinator, a tourism expert, a rural development expert, and a team lead.

In each village, 10 local guides, 5 storytellers, and 5 families will be responsible for providing local culinary experiences.

Additionally, 20 artistes and local residents will offer various traditional activities, including Zardozi, Moonj crafts, woodwork, pottery, boating, fishing, fruit and vegetable picking, and cycling.

Up to 10 homestays can be established in each village, with the registration, development, and regulation processes conducted in accordance with local and state government policies. The entire project will be overseen by the UP tourism department.

All homestays will be integrated with the Nidhi Plus portal. Furthermore, opportunities for developing four isolated agro-tourism properties will be explored.

To promote tourism in the villages, various events will be organised every three months. These villages will also be promoted through social media platforms. Homestays with a capacity of up to 15 rooms will be developed in the villages.

The entire development process will span 24 months, consisting of three phases of 6 months each, followed by a fourth phase of 4 months and a final phase of 2 months.

UP ranks as the number one domestic tourist destination in India. Beyond spiritual tourism, the state has immense potential for natural, wildlife, and traditional arts-based tourism.

There is also significant interest from both domestic and foreign tourists in experiencing the culture and nature of UP. Efforts are also being made to promote rural tourism near the state’s major tourist destinations, with a focus on initiatives like village homestays.

Additionally, a detailed framework is being developed to promote the training of tour guides and operators for key tourist circuits, including rural and forest tourism.