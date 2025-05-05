Jabalpur, A B Tech student at prestigious IIITDM Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh was detained by police on Monday for allegedly filming her senior roommate in the hostel's bathroom, officials said. B Tech student of prestigious institute held for filming her senior roommate in hostel's bathroom

The incident came to light after a student of 4th year B-Tech complained to the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Design Manufacturing's authorities about the suspected involvement of the junior student on Sunday night.

Acting on the complaint, the hostel warden checked the mobile phones of all girl inmates, and found some objectionable videos recorded by the second year student, officials said.

"A girl student of B. Tech second year of Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing has been detained after she was accused of filming her roommate in the bathroom of the institute's hostel," Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.

The student is being questioned. An FIR will be filed accordingly, he added.

Some students of the institute had lodged a complaint at Dumna police outpost stating that a second-year girl student was shooting videos of her roommate in the bathroom, Sharma said.

PDPM IIITDM in charge director Aparajita Ojha told PTI that the institute has set up a three-member committee of professors to probe the allegations against the second-year student.

She said the institute authorities received a complaint from the B-Tech fourth-year student on Sunday night about the suspected role of the junior student in shooting her videos in the bathroom.

"After receiving the complaint, the hostel warden immediately checked the mobile phones of all the girl inmates. During the inspection, one to two videos of the bathroom were found on the mobile phone of the second-year student," Ojha added.

The committee is examining the matter and action will be taken against the student accordingly, Dr Ojha said, adding that police were informed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.