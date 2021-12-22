Badal skips hearing in SAD constitution forgery case

Hoshiarpur Hoshiarpur additional chief judicial magistrate Rupinder Singh has asked former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal to appear before his court on January 18, 2022, in connection with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) constitution forgery case. The SAD patriarch had been asked to appear on December 21, but his counsel submitted before the court that he could not come due to ill-health. In the same case, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Daljit Singh Cheema have already appeared in court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The senior Badal has neither presented himself in the court nor applied for bail, informed complainant Balwant Singh Khera’s counsel, Hitesh Puri.

Khera had complained that the SAD possessed two constitutions – one that it had submitted with the Gurdwara Election Commission and the other with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to seek recognition as a political outfit. He alleged that the SAD had given a false undertaking to the ECI that it had amended its constitution to incorporate the principles of socialism and secularism, whereas it continued its activities as a ‘panthic’ party and openly participated in gurdwara elections