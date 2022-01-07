Bajrang Dal claims putting up controversial posters at Varanasi ghats

Controversial posters came up at several ghats of Varanasi including Asi Ghat, stating that entry of non-Hindus to the ghats is prohibited, on Thursday. The posters carry the names of ‘Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal Kashi’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The posters read, ‘Ganga, ghats of Varanasi and temples here are symbols of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and centre of our faith. Those who follow Sanatan Dharma are welcome at the ghats. These are not picnic spots’.

“This is not a request. This is a warning,” said Nikhil Tripathi Rudra, Varanasi convener, Bajrang Dal and accepted that the posters had been put up by them. He said that the Bajarang Dal workers would stage a demonstration if people don’t stop using the ghats as a picnic spot.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker Rakesh Ranjan Tripathi expressed no knowledge of the posters and said that everyone was free to visit the ghats.

Lallu Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party worker echoed those sentiments and said that this is against the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Varanasi. “Ghats are a public place and anyone can go there and sit,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After coming to know about the posters, the police removed them from various ghats.