Banaras Hindu University forms central admission committee to ensure a smooth, hassle-free admission

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has constituted a central admission committee (CAC) to ensure a smooth and hassle-free admission process for the academic session 2024-25, informed BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh on Friday. HT Image

Chaired by Prof Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Mahila Mahavidyalaya, the committee has been tasked with developing and improving the admission procedure and system and its efficient implementation. The committee will ensure that the admissions are fully transparent, error-free and conducted on time.

BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh said that the CAC would prepare the admission bulletins of the University for undergraduate, postgraduate and research entrance tests, special courses of study and develop other information dissemination tools like help videos/ help desks for effective outreach of the university admission system and procedures to the end beneficiaries. It will publish the prospectus, application forms, and advertisements concerning admission to the University.

He said that Prof Rakesh Pandey of department of psychology, Prof GP Singh of department of statistics, Prof Rajesh Kumar of department of chemistry, Dr Rajnish Kumar Singh, faculty of Law, Dr Sabina Bano of Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Dr Chinmoy Roy, faculty of commerce, Dr Anil Kumar Maurya, faculty of law, Dr Sarvesh Pandey of Mahila Mahavidyalaya and Saswati Roy, deputy registrar, controller of examination are the members of the committee. Prashant, assistant registrar (Academic) has been named the member secretary.

Besides, Prof Rakesh Pandey, Prof GP Singh and Dr Rajnish Kumar Singh will exclusively look after the PhD admissions process, apart from the UG/PG admissions, he added.