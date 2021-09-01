Bangle seller assaulted in Indore denied bail

A special court in Madhya Pradesh has rejected the bail application of the bangle seller whom a group of men first accosted in Indore last month and later thrashed him after finding out that he was a Muslim.

Taslim Ali, the bangle seller, was later booked for allegedly molesting a minor girl, whose father was among those who allegedly assaulted him.

Special public prosecutor Sanjay Meena said additional judge Pavas Srivastava rejected Ali’s bail application on Tuesday.

Also Read | Gehlot hits out at BJP-ruled states over inaction in attacks on daily wagers

Ali was also booked for forgery for allegedly carrying two Aadhar and voter cards. He has been in jail since August 24.

Police opposed Ali’s bail saying he is from Uttar Pradesh and that if he was granted the relief, it will be difficult to probe the case. Ali’s lawyer, Ehtisham, said they will move to the high court for bail as his client is innocent and was a victim of hatred of some people.

Ali was booked on August 23, a day after a mob beat him up and looted his bangles and ₹10,000.