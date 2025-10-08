Banke Behari Temple HPC chief speaks: ‘No increase in timing for darshan unfortunate’

The chairman of the high power management committee constituted by the Supreme Court in the matter of Sri Banke Behari Temple, urged the Goswami community, engaged as ‘sevayat’ (serving priest) at the temple, to cooperate in efforts made to streamline arrangements there. Banke Behari Temple in Vrindavan (HT File Photo)

He called it ‘unfortunate’ that despite consensus in the decision to extend the time for ‘darshan’, it was not allowed to be implemented by the community.

Retired justice Ashok Kumar presided over the sixth meeting of the high power management committee on Tuesday evening at Laxman Shaheed Smarak Bhawan in Vrindavan.

The committee discussed the issues taken up during the previous meeting held on September 29 including hurdles coming in the way of implementing the increased timing of darshan. They also discussed progress on the issue of opening rooms locked on Banke Behari Temple premises, enquiry related to construction on open area and plan related to Banke Behari Corridor.

Later, talking to the media, Kumar said, “It was observed that compared to other renowned temples, including Tirupati Balaji, Kamakhya Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Vaishno Devi Temple amongst others, the timing of ‘darshan’ in a day at Banke Behari Temple is quite less causing hardship to devotees who travel thousands of kilometers but don’t get ‘darshan’.

“At most of these renowned temples, darshan is allowed for 12 to 15 hours in a day but it is too less at Banke Behari Temple which remains closed for most part of the day. As such we discussed enhancing timing and four members of the Goswami community were present at the meeting.

“In fact, the proposal for increasing the timing for ‘darshan’ was placed by Dinesh Goswami, one of the four Goswamis in the high power committee. Devotees welcomed this and turned up accordingly but the ‘seavayat’ from Goswami community did not allow the new time table to be implemented.

“Whenever efforts are made to increase darshan timing at Banke Behari, Goswami at temple hold that Lord Krishna is in ‘baal swaroop’ (child form) here and increasing timing for darshan will make him stand for longer time, a hardship for child form of Krishna.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ (establishment in life form) of Lord Ram was also in ‘baal swaroop’ (child stage) at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but darshan there is allowed for 12 to 15 hours and so is at most of the temples around. The logic placed by Goswami holds no ground and is aimed more to oppose the change and improvement at the temple.”

“The Goswami community should come forward with a positive mindset and play a constructive role and contribute in making darshan at Banke Behari temple a smooth affair for devotees,” stressed the retired justice of the Allahabad high court.