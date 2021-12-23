Behbal Kalan firing: Jobs, compensation no substitute for justice, say victims’ kin

Faridkot A day after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu urged the state government to give jobs to families of victims of police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in October 2015, the families have said that jobs or compensation could never be a substitute for justice.

Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, whose protest sit-in for justice, entered the 7th day on Wednesday, said, “The government should punish those responsible for sacrilege and police firing incidents first, and after that, they should talk about giving jobs on compassionate grounds.”

He added, “For votes, Sidhu’s own party leaders are visiting the Dera Sacha Sauda, which is responsible for sacrilege incidents, but he has not issued any statement on whether the Congress will stop taking the dera’s help. The least he can do as state party president is to ask Congress leaders to boycott the Sirsa Dera.”

On Monday, Sidhu had joined Sukhraj, who is sitting on an indefinite protest against the delay in delivery of justice. “The government has only made false promises in the name of justice. Now, after five years again they are making hollow promises of jobs and justice,” said Sadhu Singh, father of Gurjeet Singh, who was also killed at Behbal Kalan firing.

Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said Sikh outfits had decided to hold an “Ardas Samagam” at the Akal Takht and the Behbal Morcha on December 26, seeking the release of Jagtar Singh Hawara, Balwant Singh Rajoana and Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and six other Sikh prisoners who have completed their life sentences.

“The Congress is busy in gimmicks, instead of delivering justice in sacrilege and police firing incidents. The plan of the Behbal Morcha will be announced on Sunday,” he added.