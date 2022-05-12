Betting racket busted in Praygraj’s Georgetown, six held by STF

The Prayagraj unit of the special task force busted a betting racket and arrested six people on Thursday. Over ₹3 lakh, a car, a television set, etc were recovered from their possession. The gang used to bet on IPL matches and were connected to an online betting racket based in Rajasthan, police said.

SSP Ajay Kumar on Thursday suspended a police outpost in-charge, two constables and a head constable of the special operations group for not taking action against gambling dens and betting rackets active in the area.

DSP Navendu Kumar said that acting on tip-off, an STF team under inspectors Atul Kumar Singh and Anil Kumar Singh raided a house in Tagore Town area, under the Georgetown police station, on Thursday. The STF team arrested six persons from the spot who were identified as kingpin of the gang Vikas Kesarwani, Ambar Yadav, Shubhendra Pratap Singh, Himanshu Shivhare, Ranjit Yadav and Shivam Chaurasia.

₹3.23 lakh, a car, a television set, a laptop, register, calculator, modem etc were recovered from the spot.

During questioning, Kesarwani said that his gang was active in betting rackets during IPL matches. The gang operated with the help of a betting racket in Rajasthan. The gang used to receive betting ‘line’ or rate through mobile. Vikas Kesarwani then sent the rate to his fixed clients which could only be opened with an OTP.

Ambar Yadav acted as the manager in the gang while the others were assistants, collecting cash from clients. The gang members also duped people on the pretext of offering good returns if they played the bet. A tenant in the house, Dharmendra Singh, also helped the gang and is yet to be arrested, DSP added.

A case has been lodged against them at Georgetown police station under 3/4 Gambling Act and fraud.

Four cops suspended

It is alleged that the police personnel did not take action even after receiving instructions following which, the SSP suspended Tagore Town police outpost in-charge Manish Jaiswal, beat constable Rahul Chauhan and constable Anish Kumar. Another head constable Alok Mishra of the SOG was suspended for his involvement in gambling and betting rackets.

The SSP said a preliminary enquiry has also been initiated against the Georgetown SHO. Further action will be taken after receiving the report, he added.

There were many complaints regarding gambling dens and betting rackets operating in the Georgetown area. Online gambling was also being run. Despite instructions, no action was taken against them.