BHU numismatist bags project to study Punch-marked coins

Punch-marked coins are a type of early coinage of India, dating to between about the 6th and 2nd centuries BC. The study of the relative chronology of these coins has successfully established that the first punch-marked coins initially only had one or two punches
Punch-marked coins are believed to be about 2,800 years old and made of pure silver, says BHU numismatist. (File)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) numismatist Amit Kumar Upadhyaya of Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Faculty of Arts, has bagged a prestigious project from Indian National Science Academy (INSA), to study the Punch-marked coins found in Uttar Pradesh.

These coins are believed to be about 2,800 years old and made of pure silver. The coins were widely in use all over the peninsula in ancient times, however, there are questions regarding their issuer, origin and supply, which still require deeper and comprehensive study.

Upadhyaya received an incentive grant under the Institution of Eminence Initiative project in BHU, for a proposal on Punchmark coins. He further developed the idea to study the coins in the whole state of Uttar Pradesh and applied for the project, which got INSA approval. “Once my study in Uttar Pradesh is over, I plan to take this study to other states and all over the country,” said Upadhyaya.

The study will aim to answer three primary questions, including who was the issuing authority of these coins, where the coins minted; will this help understand where the coins originated, in India or elsewhere; and what was the economic condition of that time?

According to Upadhyaya, the project is going to be a collaborative one and experts from the departments of geology, metallurgy and physics of the university would also be involved in this study.

“The study will serve another greater purpose of checking the modern forgery of Punch-marked coins as after historic scientific analysis of these coins we would be able to know the exact process and composition of the coins. This is important because when coins, that carry historic value, are forged, analysing historical facts become impossible,” said Upadhyaya.

