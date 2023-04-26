Gem testing facility to come up at BHU

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art gem testing facility at the Central Discovery Centre. The facility will cater to the needs of those involved in trading gemstones.

As part of the exercise, BHU is holding an industry meet on gemstones on April 27. The interaction between representatives of the industry and experts of BHU will seek to understand the needs of the industry so as to better address them.

The interaction will be held at 3.30 pm in CDC building of BHU. It will have renowned experts who will share insights on testing and identification of gems with traditional as well as modern and scientific methods.

Rajesh Singh, public relations officer, BHU said that the facility will be the first such advanced and reliable testing facility in this part of the country. Currently, most gem testing labs are located in the western part of the country in cities like Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad. Eastern Uttar Pradesh has a dearth of such reliable testing facilities.

The full-fledged gem testing and research laboratory is being set up under the second phase of the grants received through the SATHI (Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute) scheme sanctioned by the department of science and technology (DST), government of India. The lab will have advanced and sophisticated instruments with an investment of ₹3.75 crore.