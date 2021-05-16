Home / Cities / Others / Bibwewadi, Aundh-Baner have most micro-containment zones in city; Dhole Patil road has none
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:04 PM IST

PUNE The Dhole Patil road ward, one of the wards in the city that saw the most Covid-19 cases during the beginning of the pandemic in April-May 2020, currently has no active micro-containment zones.

Bhavani peth and Warje-Karvenagar wards too, have reported a drastic fall in the number of micro-containment zones, each reporting just one active zone - a single building.

Bibwewadi and Aundh-Baner are currently reporting the highest number of micro-containment zones, 37 and 34 respectively.

As of May 12, the city has a total of 230 micro-containment zones, most of them, housing societies.

As per Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, the city has 230 active micro-containment zones which includes 31 buildings, 156 societies and 43 others. The most zones are in Bibwewadi and Aundh-Baner, followed by Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, and Yerwada-Kalas-Dhanori.

The least number of zones are in DP road, Bhavani peth, Warje-Karwenagar, Kasba-Vishrambaugwada and Kondhwa-Yewalewadi.

The highest number of new cases continue to come in from Hadapsar-Mundhwa and Ahmednagar Road-Vadgaonsheri. The spread of micro-containment zones in these wards is thin.

On May 13, 2021, Dhole Patil road reported 57 new Covid-19 cases, while Bhavani peth had 24 new cases.

On the other hand, during the same period, Bibwewadi reported a total of 76 new Covid-19 cases, while Aundh-Baner reported 180 new cases.

Story Saved
