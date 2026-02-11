Bihar pushes Centre to fast-track international tag for Darbhanga airport

The Bihar government has stepped up efforts to secure international status for Darbhanga airport, with JD(U) working president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday urging the Centre to expedite the process during Zero Hour in the Upper House. Darbhanga Airport (HT File)

Raising the issue in Parliament, Jha highlighted the state government’s “prompt and proactive” steps to facilitate the upgradation of the airport, which currently operates under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) and is considered one of the top-performing airports under the scheme in terms of passenger traffic.

He informed the House that the Bihar government had sent a formal proposal to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on September 18, 2024, seeking international status for Darbhanga airport, followed by a reminder. The airport presently functions under the control of the Indian Air Force, making coordination with the Union government and defence authorities crucial for any expansion.

According to Jha, the AAI, in a letter dated October 18, 2024, had conveyed the requirement of around 90 acres of additional land to extend the runway to 12,000 feet to accommodate wide-body aircraft in line with international airport norms. Acting swiftly, the state government secured a no-objection certificate from the ministry of defence on December 9, 2024.

Subsequently, the Bihar Cabinet, in its meeting on January 10, 2025, approved ₹245 crore for land acquisition. The sanctioned funds have been released to the Darbhanga district administration, and the land acquisition process is stated to be in its final stages.

Emphasising the airport’s growing importance, Jha said Darbhanga has emerged as a key aviation hub for north Bihar and neighbouring regions. He noted that its proximity to the India-Nepal border enhances its strategic and economic significance, making a strong case for international operations.

Granting international status, he argued, would boost trade, tourism and employment opportunities in the Mithila region while strengthening connectivity for eastern India.

Jha urged the Union civil aviation minister to ensure coordinated action among all concerned agencies and take an early decision on the state’s proposal. The demand for international status has been gaining momentum in the region amid a steady rise in passenger traffic, having a footfalls over 30 lakh in five years, and expanding flight operations from Darbhanga in recent years.