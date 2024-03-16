 Bihar scientists learn climate-smart agriculture - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bihar scientists learn climate-smart agriculture

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 16, 2024 07:07 PM IST

The three-day training session ended on Saturday, and had been organised by the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre

Thirty scientists, research and technical assistants of Bihar Agriculture University learned skills to navigate the complexities of modern rice cultivation practices in the face of climate variability.

Attendees and BAU scientists at the training session (HT Photo)
Attendees and BAU scientists at the training session (HT Photo)

The three-day training session ended on Saturday, and had been organised by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC), here, in collaboration with Bihar Agriculture University (BAU).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The BAU scientists, research and technical assistants were provided with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of modern rice cultivation practices in the face of climate variability, read an ISARC statement.

The training programme, held in the auditorium of ISARC, also featured interactive sessions, Q&A discussions, and opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange.

Highlighting the significance of such programmes, ISARC director Dr. Sudhanshu Singh said, “Over the past 12 months, ISARC has organised around 20 training programmes in collaboration with universities and organisations like ICAR, BAU, BHU, World Bank, Odisha government, department of agriculture, Fatehpur and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV).”

Through these trainings, ISARC is providing cutting-edge research insights, hands-on skills and on-field exposure on varied topics such as direct seeded rice (DSR), climate-resilient agriculture, breeding for crop innovation, SpeedBreed, rice value addition and other agricultural technologies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On