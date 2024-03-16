Bihar scientists learn climate-smart agriculture

Thirty scientists, research and technical assistants of Bihar Agriculture University learned skills to navigate the complexities of modern rice cultivation practices in the face of climate variability. Attendees and BAU scientists at the training session (HT Photo)

The three-day training session ended on Saturday, and had been organised by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC), here, in collaboration with Bihar Agriculture University (BAU).

The BAU scientists, research and technical assistants were provided with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of modern rice cultivation practices in the face of climate variability, read an ISARC statement.

The training programme, held in the auditorium of ISARC, also featured interactive sessions, Q&A discussions, and opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange.

Highlighting the significance of such programmes, ISARC director Dr. Sudhanshu Singh said, “Over the past 12 months, ISARC has organised around 20 training programmes in collaboration with universities and organisations like ICAR, BAU, BHU, World Bank, Odisha government, department of agriculture, Fatehpur and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKV).”

Through these trainings, ISARC is providing cutting-edge research insights, hands-on skills and on-field exposure on varied topics such as direct seeded rice (DSR), climate-resilient agriculture, breeding for crop innovation, SpeedBreed, rice value addition and other agricultural technologies.