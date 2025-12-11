Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Bihar: Sherghati court firing accused arrested from Hyderabad

ByPrasun K Mishra, Gaya Ji
Updated on: Dec 11, 2025 06:16 pm IST

Gaya Ji police, with Telangana police, arrested notorious criminal Syed Khalid, wanted for a court attack, carrying a ₹50,000 reward.

Gaya Ji police, in coordination with Telangana police, arrested notorious criminal Syed Khalid alias Khalid Anjum from Hyderabad, officials said on Thursday.

Wanted in several cases, including the 2024 attack and firing in the Sherghati court, Khalid carried a 50,000 reward on his head.

According to police, Khalid and his associates had fired several rounds at incarcerated gangster Arman Khan alias Armanullah Khan alias Photo Khan when he was brought for production in the Sherghati court on July 24, 2024. Photo Khan and a few policemen were injured in the attack, as per the FIR lodged at Amas police station.

The shooting was reportedly an act of revenge linked to gang rivalry. Earlier, Anwar Ali — a member of Khalid’s gang — had been shot dead, and Photo Khan was named in that murder case, for which he was in jail, police said.

Gaya Ji Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assistant SP Shailendra Singh to nab Khalid.

Acting on specific intelligence that Khalid was hiding in Hyderabad, the SIT travelled to the city and traced him to a facility on Dabilpura Komathbari Road under the Mirchowk police station limits. The team raided the spot with the help of local police.

Khalid attempted to flee on spotting the police team, but was chased down and arrested. He was brought to Gaya Ji on Thursday after completion of legal formalities in a Hyderabad court, the SSP said.

Khalid is a resident of Shahbazpur under Shakurabad police station limits in Jehanabad district.

AI Summary AI Summary

Notorious criminal Syed Khalid, alias Khalid Anjum, was arrested in Hyderabad by Gaya Ji and Telangana police, following a series of violent incidents, including an attack on gangster Arman Khan at Sherghati court. Khalid, with a ₹50,000 bounty on him, was linked to gang rivalry and had previously faced multiple charges. The police had formed a Special Investigation Team to capture him.