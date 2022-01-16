Bihar to go ahead with recruitment of school teachers

PATNA: The state government will recruit primary school teachers for the sixth phase despite the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic, so that it could go for the seventh phase recruitment for secondary and higher secondary schools, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said.

Out of over 8,500 recruiting agencies at the level of panchayats, blocks and urban local bodies, the process had remained incomplete in 1,200 and that would be started from January 17, Choudhary said.

“The recruitment process has been delayed for over two years due to various reasons. First, it was due to court interference and when the matter was resolved at the department’s initiative, there was disruption due to panchayat elections. Despite the department’s request, permission could not be obtained for the recruitment exercise,” he added.

The minister said he was aware of the desperation among prospective candidates to get their appointment letters.

“Soon after that (sixth phase), our priority is to start the seventh phase to ensure that none of the upgraded higher secondary schools in every panchayat, which the government has opened to improve accessibility commensurate with the growing demand, remains without adequate teachers. The carryover vacancies of the sixth phase will also be incorporated in the seventh phase. All the candidates who qualified STET in 2019 will be eligible for that. Now a candidate having once qualified eligibility test will always be eligible, barring the age cap,” he added.

The minister said he along with additional chief secretary (education) Sanjay Kumar had done videoconferencing with the district magistrates and officials of the department and given guidelines to complete the exercise at the earliest with transparency and precautions due to Covid third wave. “These vacancies are also of 2019 and new vacancies will also arise. After making an assessment of the vacancies, the seventh phase will be started. The upgraded higher secondary schools also need teachers,” he added.

The government had earlier postponed the school teachers’ recruitment schedule, by issuing a notification on July 29, till further orders in view of the panchayat elections. Now, with the mukhiya and panchayat samiti heads scheduled to take their oaths on January 3, the department has issued the fresh dates.

The government has to carry out around 91,000 recruitments in elementary schools and after that, another 30,000 plus teachers would be appointed in secondary and higher schools. The vacancies may further go up for the seventh phase due to carryover from sixth phase. “All documents will be verified before issuing appointment letters to avoid past situation when appointments landed in the Patna high court over alleged forgery of documents,” the minister said.

