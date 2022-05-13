Bihar-based gang of cyber fraudsters busted, three held

In a major breakthrough, the cyber police busted a Bihar-based gang of fraudsters and arrested three of its members with equipment and documents used for duping people online. The gang was involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them benefits of various government schemes through fake websites. Some of the gang members are still on the run, police said.

IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said a team of cops under inspector cyber police station Rajiv Kumar Tiwari arrested Vinay Kumar Singh aka SP Kolkata of Danapur area of Patna, Ratnesh Bharti of Kashichak area of Navada district in Bihar and Abhishek Sharma of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Two Jio WiFi, 3 laptops, 10 smartphones, passport, 4 bank passbooks, 6 cheque books, 26 ATM cards of different banks, 6 aadhar cards, 3 voter identity cards, 7 driving licenses, 2 PAN cards, 7 SIM cards, 2 modems, pen drive etc were recovered from their possession.

The arrested gang members were involved in duping cash worth around ₹1 crore people in Prayagraj and other parts of the country. In one of the cases, they duped a person of ₹17. 39 lakh. The cyber police managed to recover ₹8.39 lakh and got it transferred back into the complainant’s bank account. Also, ₹10 lakh cash in account of the arrested accused has been freezed.

Inspector Rajiv Tiwari said during questioning, the gang members informed that they used to examine different government websites and created fake websites with similar names. Many internet users sent their details on these fake websites after which the fraudsters called them up and duped them on pretext of providing benefits of the schemes.

The bank accounts in which the cyber fraud victims transferred cash have been opened in the name of different persons who were given ‘commission’ in return. One of the arrested accused Abhishek Sharma has completed BCA and used to develop the websites for the gang. He was given ₹16000 per month in return while Vinay Singh, a BTech is the kingpin of the gang. Vinay, Ratnesh and his brother Durgesh have earned properties worth several lakhs through fraud and own houses in Patna and Ranchi.

The gang members confessed to have created fake websites of Easy Day, Royal Enfield motorcycle, Mother Dairy, Herbal Life, Oxygen CSP, Bajaj Finance, Quick Loan, Prime Minister’s Kusum Yojna etc. They also duped farmers.

Apart from Prayagraj and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, the accused have cases lodged against them in different cities of Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi.