Bihar-based gang of cyber fraudsters busted, three held
In a major breakthrough, the cyber police busted a Bihar-based gang of fraudsters and arrested three of its members with equipment and documents used for duping people online. The gang was involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them benefits of various government schemes through fake websites. Some of the gang members are still on the run, police said.
IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said a team of cops under inspector cyber police station Rajiv Kumar Tiwari arrested Vinay Kumar Singh aka SP Kolkata of Danapur area of Patna, Ratnesh Bharti of Kashichak area of Navada district in Bihar and Abhishek Sharma of Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Two Jio WiFi, 3 laptops, 10 smartphones, passport, 4 bank passbooks, 6 cheque books, 26 ATM cards of different banks, 6 aadhar cards, 3 voter identity cards, 7 driving licenses, 2 PAN cards, 7 SIM cards, 2 modems, pen drive etc were recovered from their possession.
The arrested gang members were involved in duping cash worth around ₹1 crore people in Prayagraj and other parts of the country. In one of the cases, they duped a person of ₹17. 39 lakh. The cyber police managed to recover ₹8.39 lakh and got it transferred back into the complainant’s bank account. Also, ₹10 lakh cash in account of the arrested accused has been freezed.
Inspector Rajiv Tiwari said during questioning, the gang members informed that they used to examine different government websites and created fake websites with similar names. Many internet users sent their details on these fake websites after which the fraudsters called them up and duped them on pretext of providing benefits of the schemes.
The bank accounts in which the cyber fraud victims transferred cash have been opened in the name of different persons who were given ‘commission’ in return. One of the arrested accused Abhishek Sharma has completed BCA and used to develop the websites for the gang. He was given ₹16000 per month in return while Vinay Singh, a BTech is the kingpin of the gang. Vinay, Ratnesh and his brother Durgesh have earned properties worth several lakhs through fraud and own houses in Patna and Ranchi.
The gang members confessed to have created fake websites of Easy Day, Royal Enfield motorcycle, Mother Dairy, Herbal Life, Oxygen CSP, Bajaj Finance, Quick Loan, Prime Minister’s Kusum Yojna etc. They also duped farmers.
Apart from Prayagraj and other cities of Uttar Pradesh, the accused have cases lodged against them in different cities of Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi.
-
Heatwave intensifies in UP, Banda blazes at 47.8 degrees
LUCKNOW Heat wave conditions intensified in Uttar Pradesh with the day temperature soaring in several cities and Banda recording 47.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest place in the state on Friday. Kanpur 46.7, Prayagraj 46.6, Hamirpur 46.2, Orai 46 and Agra 45.5 were not very far behind. The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 42 degrees Celsius, which was 2.6 degrees above normal. The western part of the state was likely to remain dry till May 16.
-
Now, pandas of Sangam to greet ‘jajmans’ with digitised genealogy
Even as the state government and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have initiated several projects as part of preparations for organising a grand Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the pandas or traditional priests of Sangam banks, known for possessing documented family chronology of huge number of devotees, too are also not lagging behind. Many of the prominent pandas of the city have started digitisation of family records, most of it going back to many decades.
-
Dhami ends VIP darshan. Bureaucrats, ministers can’t jump the queue at Char Dham
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered the administration to abolish a long-standing practice of making special arrangements for the well-connected and the influential at the four Char Dham shrines. Dhami said police and administration officials have been instructed to conduct the yatra in a systematic manner and according to the rules so that pilgrims are not inconvenienced. President of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, Ajendra Ajay, welcomed Dhami's decision.
-
UP govt to formulate AVGC policy
LUCKNOW To suit present-day industry demands, Uttar Pradesh is all set to formulate a new policy on animation, visual effects, gaming and comics (AVGC), said a government statement on Friday. The policy will be formulated as per the vision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath of transforming UP into the IT hub of the country, the statement added.
-
Over 1k PG medical seats vacant in state, parents seek change in admission policy
Mumbai: More than 1,000 postgraduate medical seats across the country have gone vacant this year, of which 296 seats are in Maharashtra. Admissions to the PG medical courses conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee ended on May 9. A medical education activist based out of Thane, Muzaffar Khan added that a change in admission policy, introduced by MCC this year, could be a reason for the high number of vacant seats. No seats will be surrendered to state admission bodies, said MCC.
