Bijbani panchayat in E Champaran first to be fully vaccinated

PATNA

Bijbani South in Bankatwa block of Dhaka subdivision in East Champaran district became Bihar’s first panchayat where entire eligible target population above 18 years of age were vaccinated against coronavirus, officials said.

The team of vaccinators completed inoculation of 4,676 people above 18 years of age on Tuesday. Those vaccinated comprise 54% of the population of the panchayat, which has an estimated population of 10,182, said officials.

Of those vaccinated, 2,133 were in the 18-45 years of age group and the remaining 2,543 above 45 years of age.

It took the team over two months to saturate the panchayat after having launched the vaccination drive on April 10. Bihar has as many as 8,406 panchayats, which are a cluster of villages.

The vaccinators had to brave initial vaccine hesitancy, as only 70 people turned up for vaccination on April 18. The highest number of vaccinations recorded in a day was on June 12, when 2,187 people were inoculated. The increased vaccination on June 12 was also attributed to better availability of vaccines in the district.

“We received a communication from the East Champaran district magistrate that all the available eligible population of Bijbani South panchayat had been vaccinated. This was the first such communication received from any of the 38 districts in Bihar. There are some other panchayats in the pipeline where 80%-90% vaccination of the target population has been vaccinated,” said a senior official in the health department.

East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that barring children and some migrant workers, the available eligible 18-plus population had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

“The vaccination drive at Bijbani was taken up on an experimental basis, on the pattern of Swachch Bharat and open defecation free campaign. For the first time, we involved the panchayati raj institutions by engaging their local representatives like the sarpanch, the mukhiya, even the past sarpanch and mukhiya and village elders. They came forward to motivate the masses. There were also issues with booking vaccination slots, where we stepped in to help the villagers before the facility of on-spot registration was extended to all categories of people,” he said.

Ashok said the mini milestone would hopefully now set off a healthy competition among panchayats.

“During the mega drive today, we exhausted the available dose of 34,000 vaccine shots by 12 noon. If we were given 1 lakh doses, we may have even achieved that,” added Ashok.

Vaccination drive

Bihar was on course on Wednesday to surpass its highest single-day vaccination figure of 3.64 lakh inoculations in mid-April. Though it had achieved 3,53,606 vaccinations, as per the provisional vaccination figures, released for the day by the state health department, officials said the number would increase when the final figures are reconciled later in the evening.

As many as 3.05 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group and 47,860 above 45 years of age had taken the shot on Wednesday, as per the provisional figures.

Around 6,000 vaccination sites, both static and mobile, were set up across the state on Wednesday, the highest so far in a day since the Covid-19 vaccination campaign was launched o January 16.

Bihar received 11 lakh doses of vaccines on Tuesday and had decided a mega vaccination drive on Wednesday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has asked his officers to complete the vaccination of 6 crore people, still to get the shots, in the next six months. The state has so far administered 1.26 crore doses of vaccine to the people.