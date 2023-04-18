Haiderpur Wetlands: Bijnor dist admn plans water sports, raises hackles of forest dept

The Bijnor district administration is toying with the idea of starting water sports at an upstream Ganga barrage, a core area of a Ramsar site of Haiderpur Wetlands.

The district administration organised a trial of canoeing, kayaking and roving events, upstream, on Sunday (HT Photo)

The district administration organised a trial of canoeing, kayaking and roving events, upstream, on Sunday, in a bid to explore possibilities of organising water sports there in the future and setting up an institution to provide training in the district.

However, the district administration’s noble intentions of promoting tourism and opening up possible employment avenues, ran afoul of the forest department which raised objections to the intended move.

Haiderpur Wetlands are situated on the border of district Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor and it was declared a Ramsar site last year because of its significance and importance for hundreds of species of migratory and water birds which arrive and stay here between October to February every year.

A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as ‘The Convention on Wetlands’, an intergovernmental environmental treaty established on February 2, 1971, in Ramsar, Iran by UNESCO, which came into force from December 21, 1975.

Kanhaiya Patel, divisional forest officer (DFO), Muzaffarnagar, stated that he raised objections on starting water sports in the core area of the wetlands. “The district administration needs to seek permission from departments concerned before starting such activities because it could have an adverse impact on birds and the wetlands themselves,” said Patel, and his views were supported by his Bijnor counterpart, Arun Kumar.

Patel said that such activities could be planned during the period when migratory birds go back to their native places. “But it could be done only after seeking permissions from NGT, forest and other departments,” Patel said.

Umesh Mishra, district magistrate, Bijnor, explained that the trial was carried out only to explore possibilities of water sports in the district. He said that the place for water sports would be finally selected only after seeking opinion and permission from different departments including the forest department.

He said that another site for water sports has been identified at Pili Dam near Amangarh Tiger Reserve (it’s on the Uttarakhand border) and a three-day inter-state completion of water sport will be organised there from May 8.

Purna Bora, chief development officer, Bijnor, said that the district has immense potential for promoting tourism through water sports and it would also provide youths an opportunity to participate and learn the sport at their doorstep.

Ashish Loya, an environment enthusiast and regular visitor of Haiderpur Wetlands, says that the promotion of tourism and employment through the wetlands is a great idea but it shouldn’t be done at the cost of the environment. He said wetlands rules prohibit activities which alter a site’s ecological character. Water sports activities will disturb the habitat of migratory birds and nesting areas of resident birds.

Both upstream and downstream areas of the barrage are ecologically sensitive areas and should not be disturbed at all by any kind of activity. He further said that the area is facing tremendous challenges from fishing, encroachments, farming etc.

The forest department and district administration of Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts had launched a special drive to uproot the wheat crop which was sown in a large area of the wetlands after the irrigation department drained its entire water in the second week of January without consulting the forest department.

HT had raised the issue and the ministry of environment had directed the UP government to remove encroachments and not to drain the water further.