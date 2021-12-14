Bike-borne miscreants rob businessman of 35 lakh on Western Express Highway

Unidentified motorcyclists robbed ₹35 lakh from a businessman who was travelling by his car on the Western Express Highway on Monday evening, officials said.

According to the Samta Nagar police, the incident occurred at 6 pm on Monday when the complainant, identified as Sandeep Gujjar (40), was on his way from his office in Malad to Mira Road in his Fortuner. It later transpired that a few men on motorcycles had been following his vehicle, while two motorcyclists tailed his car, the other two overtook and blocked his vehicle from the front, officials said.

The police are now tracing the four motorcyclists who fled with cash.

“We believe that it was an insider’s job as the robbers were aware of Gujjar’s car, the time he left for Mira Road and also about the money he was carrying along,” said Anandrao Hanke, senior police inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

Gujjar stopped his car to find out what was the matter. When the car halted, one of the motorcyclists got off the two-wheeler and held the driver’s collar and asked him to get off the car. Gujjar did what was told to him. As he got off, the other motorcyclist broke the window glass of the seat next to the driver and flicked the bag containing cash.

After the motorcyclist fled in different directions, Gujjar called up the police control room. At that time he also realised that he was being followed by a car. A team of policemen attached to Samta Nagar police station reached the spot and detained a few suspects travelling in the car that tailed Gujjar’s vehicle.

The police are also scanning the CCTV recordings of the roads leading to the spot to identify the robbers.