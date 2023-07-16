Advocate gets 6k worth e-challan 7 days after his bike was stolen

LUCKNOW In a bizarre sequence of events, an advocate was sent an e-challan for riding his motorbike without a helmet seven days after his two-wheeler was stolen from the premises of the district court (old high court building). Allegedly, the two men who stole his bike were riding it near the near new high court premises without changing its number plate. According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7 (Traffic department)

According to Vikas Yadav, an advocate by profession, an FIR was lodged under IPC section 379 (theft) in this matter on July 7. “On July 4, I parked my vehicle at gate no-2 of the (district) court and went inside. When I returned around 5:30 pm, my bike was missing from the spot where I parked. I called Dial 112 and then the police. However, the motorbike could not be found,” he said in the FIR.

He added, “On July 11, I got an e-challan worth ₹6,000 from the traffic department.” As per the copy of the e-challan, seen by HT, the lifters (a rider and a pillion) were riding through a crossing near the new high court in Gomti Nagar in the afternoon without a helmet on. Their footage was captured by the CCTV and thus, the e-challan. The picture of the two accused can also be seen in the e-challan.

In a tweet, Mohammad Haider, an advocate and Vikas’s friend, said that the lifters of the motorcycle, which was stolen on July 4, are challenging cops by roaming free in the city without even changing the number plate.

Sharing another such incident, Haider said, “One of my friend’s motorbike was stolen from Amindabad. It was later seen in Mohankola area of Sidhartnagar, the information of which was received only through challan.”

Meanwhile, as per the Sidhhartnagar Police Twitter handle, the stolen bike was recovered by police and four vehicle lifters have also been arrested in this connection.