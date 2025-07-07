BJD leader approaches women’s commission against BJP MLA’s derogatory remark

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar on Monday approached the State Commission for Women (SCW) to seek action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Santosh Khatua for his derogatory and sexist remarks against her last week. Samantsinghar also urged SCW to immediately institute an inquiry into the incident involving the BJP MLA (Instagram/santoshkhatua6)

In a memorandum, Samantsinghar said the Nilgiri legislator crossed the red line last Thursday when he indulged in character assassination in response to her statement accusing him of involvement in an elephant poaching case.

“Khatua stooped so low as to call me a prostitute and alleged that I operate a sex racket. He even claimed that he had seen me doing all these immoral acts. His remarks are a direct consequence of our press conference, which I was doing as per the directions of my party,” she said.

Samantsinghar also urged SCW to immediately institute an inquiry into the incident and direct the police to take immediate action on the first information report (FIR) that she lodged against Khatua.

She also requested SCW to issue directions to the state government and the police to ensure her safety.

On Thursday last, Samantsinghar had accused the BJP MLA of involvement in an elephant poaching incident and sought action against him after the police arrested three persons in the poaching case from his farmhouse in the Nilgiri area of Balasore district.

“My allegation was based on newspaper reports, various audio clips and the fact that three out of the four culprits were arrested from Khatua’s farmhouse. My party demanded immediate investigation and action against him since a clear connection had been established between Khatua and the poachers,” she said.

Lekhashree said Khatua was liable to respond to the allegations which she, as a BJD spokesperson, raised from the party forum.

An FIR under sections 75(2) (sexual harassment), 79 (insulting modesty of a woman), 296 (obscene act in public places) and 356 (making or publishing defamatory statements) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered by the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar following her complaint.