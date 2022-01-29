BJP announces candidates for 11 more seats in Prayagraj region

PRAYAGRAJ: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced candidates for 11 more seats in Prayagraj region comprising the three districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi. The saffron party has declared names of six candidates from different seats of Prayagraj along with four assembly seats of Pratapgarh and one seat of Kaushambi district in its latest list.

The party had already announced name of deputy chief minister Keshav Parasad Maurya as the candidate from Kaushambi district’s Sirathu seat.

In all, there are 22 seats in these three districts including 12 of Prayagraj, seven of Pratapgrah and three of Kaushambi. The three districts of Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Kaushambi will go to poll in the fifth phase on February 27.

UP elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 for all the 403 seats of the UP legislative assembly. The counting of the votes and the results are to be declared on March 10.

Of the names declared by BJP for six seats of Prayagraj, the party has dropped two of its sitting MLAs while of the remaining four, it has bet on its sitting MLAs. The party has fielded Sidharth Nath Singh, its sitting MLA, cabinet minister and spokesperson of the state government from Allahabad west and Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”, also a sitting MLA and cabinet minister from Allahabad South seats, albeit much as per expectations.

Likewise, the party has fielded its MLAs Neelam Karwariya from Meja and Praveen Patel from Phulpur. Neelam Karwariya was elected as the lone woman MLA from the district in the 2017 elections.

Party has however dropped MLA Rajmani Kol from Koraon and Vikramajit Maurya from Phaphamau seats. It has given tickets to Aarti Kol, a former Zila panchayat member, from Koraon (SC) seat and Guru Prasad Maurya from Phaphamau. Guru Prasad Maurya has previously been an MLA of BSP before the delimitation after getting elected from Soraon seat in 2007.

In Pratapgarh, BJP has decided to field Nagesh Pratap Singh yet again from the Rampur Khas seat. In 2014, he had lost the polls on this very seat to Congress candidate Aradhana Misra (Mona) by a margin of 67,679 votes and once again in 2017 to her by a margin of 17,246 votes.

From Babganj the party has entered Keshav Pasi as its candidate. In 2017 BJP’s Pawan Kumar had fought and lost to Independent candidate Vinod Kumar by a margin of 37,160 votes.

From the seat of Kunda, which Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka “Raja Bhaiyya” has been winning consecutively in past six polls as an Independent candidate since 1993, the party has entered Sindhuraja Mishra as its candidate.

In 2017 BJP’s Janki Sharan had lost the polls losing to Raghuraj Pratap Singh by a margin of over 1 lakh votes. From Patti assembly constituency, sitting MLA and former UP minister Rajendra Pratap Singh aka “Moti Singh” has been entered yet again in to the fray. Rajendra Pratap Singh has won this seat in 1996, 2002, 2007 and 2017.

The party has also fielded its sitting MLA from Manjhanpur seat of Kaushambi district yet again. In 2017 Lal Bahadur had won the seat defeating Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Indrajeet Saroj (now in Samajwadi Party) by a margin of 4,160 votes.