BJP MLA lodges FIR after ‘fake’ resignation letter

The Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Bhadohi MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi has denied having quit the party and described a letter about his resignation as a “conspiracy.”

The BJP MLA said he had got a complaint registered with the police in this connection.

The letter had gone viral on social media on Tuesday night. “It’s a conspiracy by some brokers and anti-social elements,” he said on Wednesday.

“By scanning and forging my letter pad, some people are spreading rumors. Every drop of my blood is dedicated to the BJP. I am a BJP worker for over three decades and I will always be a BJP worker,” he said.

He alleged that the opposition parties were behind the entire conspiracy and claimed that his letterhead was misused.

“I demand strict action against those who spread this rumor,” said Tripathi. He said he had lodged a complaint at Kotwali police station for a thorough probe. “Police should take strict action against those who spread such false information,” he said.

