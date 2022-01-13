BJP, PLC and SAD (Sanyukt) reach agreement on 65 seats

Chandigarh The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) on Wednesday reached an agreement on the allocation of 65 seats to contest among themselves in Punjab assembly polls. The decision was arrived at in a co-ordination committee meeting of the three parties held in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The assembly has 117 seats.

Of 65 seats, the BJP will field its candidates on 41, the PLC will contest on 17 and Dhindsa’s party will fight on seven. Of 23 seats that, traditionally, the BJP used to contest, 20 are still with the saffron party, it is learnt. For all ex-MLAs that have joined the BJP recently, seats that they have contested as a convention, have also been finalised.

The seats on which the PLC has staked strong claim include Amritsar North, from where former minister Anil Joshi has contested for the past three assembly polls. He has quit the BJP and will be contesting on a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket this time.

The meeting of the co-ordination committee was attended by Amarinder’s son Raninder Singh, BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma and Parminder Singh Dhindsa.

PLC has successfully staked claim in at least five seats in Patiala, Capt Amarinder’s home district, where the party probables have already started campaigning. Seats like Dirba, Jaito and Khemkaran assembly seats have been given to Dhindsa’s party, sources said. A detailed discussion was held on fielding party candidates using each other’s symbols on some seats.

The state BJP also held an exercise, in Jalandhar for now, to take feedback from local leaders on finalising the candidates. Local leaders were asked to give names of three probables of their choice from a particular seat.

The BJP, it is learnt, is also ready to leave five seats for Ludhiana-based Bains Brother’s Lok Insaaf Party and according to a senior party functionary, there are strong chances of an alliance being formally announced over the next two days. The BJP’s first list of candidates is expected to released not before January 20, a senior party functionary at the helm of affairs said.

