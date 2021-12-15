Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BJP poll campaign to be aggressive: Shekhawat

The BJP has planned 20 social welfare programmes in each assembly constituency across Punjab; Shekhawat added that the party had to start its journey afresh
Union minister and Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with state BJP Ashwani Kumar Sharma during a rally in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:21 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna

Ludhiana Holding by its own admission, a mega event after nearly two years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to make up for lost time in an aggressive manner of campaigning for the Punjab assembly polls. Union minister and election in-charge for the state, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, gave the slogan of “Nava Punjab BJP De Nal” during a party convention in the city on Tuesday. The event saw sizable participation of workers from across the state.

The party has planned 20 social welfare programmes in each assembly constituency across the state to mark the 400th birth anniversary of the ninth Sikh master Guru Tegh Bahadur. While hailing the grit and determination of farmers for making the country food surplus and the youth for securing the borders of the state, Shekhawat said that it was after nearly two years that BJP could hold a mega event.

“Covid hit our party activities; later, the farm agitation hampered events and conferences. We have to start our journey afresh. We need to shun our mutual differences,” said Shekhawat, hinting at differences among the state level leaders.

“Punjab, which was number 4, till recently now stands at number 16 in GDP growth and has a debt of over 4 lakh crore. Successive governments have never bothered to create a road map for recovery,” he added.

Declaring that BJP will contest on 117 seats, Shekhawat added that the party was open for alliance with like-minded entities. Former IAS officer SR Ladhar, who had set up the Kirti Kisan Sher-e-Punjab Party, merged his political outfit with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Shekhawat.

Another Dalit face, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Mohan Lal Banga, who had joined the BSP and then gone on to join the Congress in 2019, also entered the saffron fold. Former IPS officer Ashok Bath also joined the party.

