BJP protest against Delhi excise policy hits traffic on Gurugram border

Commuters going towards Delhi from Gurugram were stuck in heavy congestion on MG Road on Monday morning after supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital blocked roads at several places to protest against Delhi government’s new excise policy.

From 9am, vehicles started to slow down near the border, creating a jam that stretched for a few kilometres.

Gurugram police had to divert vehicles on the stretch towards DLF Phase 3 connecting Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and Faridabad to decongest the route.

Police said 50 policemen were deployed to decongest the stretch and 50 more managed the diversion.

Vehicular movement was smooth on other routes, said police.

Gurugram police also said they received over 50 distress calls from commuters who were stuck in a jam near Marble Market in DLF Phase 1 towards Aya Nagar in Delhi between 9am and 10am.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Ravinder Singh Tomar, said that they received the information around 9.30am, following which they sent teams to the spot and initiated diversions. “The BJP workers were protesting at Aya Nagar and had blocked both sides of the road, due to which commuters from both sides were stuck. It took over an hour to decongest the stretch,” he said.

Tomar said they had no prior information regarding the protest, or they would have planned diversions towards Delhi from Iffco Chowk. “Initially, we thought a vehicle had broken down but when we coordinated with the Delhi Police, we came to know that BJP workers were protesting and were not allowing vehicles to cross the stretch,” he said.

Jyoti D Singh, a resident of Sector 65 and a daily commuter to Delhi, said that it took her 90 minutes to cross the stretch. “I asked several commuters but no one was aware of what led to the congestion. Most assumed that police had started checking vaccination certificates at the border,” she said.

Another commuter to Delhi said that Gurugram police could have checked the congestion through automatic and real-time management of traffic signals. “Nothing works on time and traffic is poorly managed at the borders,” said Ranveer Singh, a resident of Golf Course Road.

