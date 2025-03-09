BJP hails Delhi’s Mahila Samridhi Yojana: ‘Fulfils PM’s promise’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday came out in praise of the Delhi government’s Mahila Samriddhi Yojna — a cash transfer scheme that will provide a monthly dole of ₹2,500 to eligible women in the Capital — and said the proposal is the fulfilment of a promise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made to the city’s residents in the run up to the state assembly elections. BJP president JP Nadda and CM Rekha Gupta with senior party leaders at JLN Stadium on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Delhi government on Saturday — observed globally as International Women’s Day — approved a budgetary allocation of ₹5,100 crore for the scheme. A ministerial committee, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta and including ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra as members, has also been formed to ensure the scheme’s implementation.

Speaking at an event in the Capital, BJP president JP Nadda said his party and PM Modi believe in women-led development, and since the Jana Sangh days, its leaders have put women in leadership roles and remained committed to their social and economic empowerment.

“Prime Minister Modi had said that we will give ₹2,500 to every woman in Delhi under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Today I am happy, and I congratulate Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and PM Modi that today the proposal has got approval in the Cabinet also,” Nadda, the Union health minister, said.

“Today, our government’s focus is on women-led development. The PM says when women prosper, then the world prospers... We will be able to achieve the goal of a viksit Bharat (developed India) when atmavishwas (self-confidence) is created in women,” he said.

Referring to the recent victory of the BJP in the Delhi polls and the subsequent appointment of a woman CM in the state, Nadda said, “I not only bow to women on Women’s Day but also want to express my gratitude to the women of Delhi for helping the BJP government come to power in Delhi. This victory would not have been possible without the support of Matra Shakti.”

Women-centric schemes have been front and centre of the BJP’s electoral strategy. In several states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and now Delhi, where the party is in power, the state governments have announced a slew of sops including cash assistance for women who meet certain economic criteria. These schemes, such as the Ladli Behna in MP and Ladki Behana in Maharashtra, have been credited for the BJP’s victories and have created a vote bank of women electors who have helped the party buck anti-incumbency and edge past the political opponents.

Minister Sood reiterated that the BJP has fulfilled its election promise in Delhi in less than a month of coming to power.

“This is the Narendra Modi model of governance where real decisions are taken for the people. The Kejriwal model of governance is that of mere announcements. It will be a transparent system wherein money will be transferred online and registrations will be done through an online portal so that all the eligible women can avail it,” Sood said, referring to the previous government under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its convener and former CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma said the BJP has introduced various schemes for women empowerment in different forms.

“Through schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Stand-up India, Lakhpati Didi, Poshan Abhiyaan, Mission Shakti, and so on, the Modi government is making it easier for women to have a strong and happy life,” he said.

Referring to the schemes that have been implemented since 2014 — when the BJP came to power at the Centre — Nadda said policy interventions such as the construction of toilets to end open defecation and Ujjawala Yojna, which provides subsidised cooking gas for eligible families, have improved the living conditions of women.

Nadda credited the PM’s leadership for the empowerment of women. “If the leader is good, it makes a lot of difference... Schemes such as Ujwala do not just provide a cylinder alone, it is empowerment. As a child I used to see women with broken bones, they would have fallen off trees to collect firewood,” Nadda said.

Referring to the strides made in empowering women financially and socially he said, 47% of the workforce in STEM is women.

“A home or nation that does not respect women cannot develop. Modi Ji understood this and worked in this direction,” he said.