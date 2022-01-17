BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda) starts mobilisation drive for Jan 21 rally

Barnala Leaders of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta-Dakaunda, faction, have started mobilising farmers in villages for a ‘massive rally’ to be held on January 21 in Barnala town against the state and the Centre. The rally has been called to highlight their pending demands.

Buta Singh Burjgill, state president of BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), said thousands of farmers will reach the Barnala grain market rally; their main demands are debt waiver, the assurance of minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, quashing of FIRs against protesters during farmers’ agitation and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri incident victims.

Burjgill appealed to its cadre not to join hands with any political party, during the upcoming state assembly elections. “Farmers should fight against anti-farmer policies and join the Barnala rally along with family members,” he exhorted farmers.