BKU (Ugrahan) starts protest for fulfilment of pre-poll promises in Punjab

Sangrur/Bathinda/Ludhiana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) started a fresh protest against the Congress government in Punjab, seeking fulfilment of pre-poll promises the party made in 2017. Thousands of farmers held dharnas in front of deputy commissioner offices in 13 districts as part of the stir, which will continue till December 24.

The organisation is demanding ₹17,000 per acre compensation to farmers for pink bollworm attack on cotton and other damaged crops due to untimely rain. It also seeks the hiked price of ₹360 per quintal for sugarcane from sugar mills. They also sought ₹3 lakh compensation, a government job and debt waiver for family members of farmers and farm labourers who committed suicide.

The farm leaders also said that the state government should quash all FIRs against farmers registered during the agitation against agricultural laws and give ₹5 lakh compensation and a government job to the kin of those who died during the struggle.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan, said their protest had been delayed due to the agitation against the farm laws.

In Bathinda which shivered at 1°C agitated farmers geared up for dharna. A large number of protesters gathered in tractor trolleys and blocked road adjoining the district administrative complex (DAC) today. President of Bathinda unit of the union Shingara Singh Mann, said the Congress government failed to keep promises and assurances.

“We also demand action against the Punjab Police DSP who beat up unemployed youth during the CM’s rally in Mansa and the hiked prices of toll plazas should be decreased immediately. This morcha, however, has been started for implementation of total loan waiver, employment and a drug-free state,” Ugrahan added.

“CM Channi says that he resolves matters, but these are just claims and there is no implementation on the ground,” Ugrahan added.

50 TRAINS CANCELLED

DUE TO RAIL ROKO CALL

A spokesperson of the Ferozepur railway division said 50 trains were cancelled and 20 short-terminated or short-originated on Monday, due to the state-wide rail roko call by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), seeking complete loan waivers from farmers.

KMSC activists protested on railway tracks at Jandiala on Jalandhar-Amritsar section, Tanda on Jalandhar-Pathankot section, Tarn Taran on Amritsar-Khemkaran section and Ferozepur on Bathinda-Ferozepur sections.

Tarun Kumar, station director, Ludhiana, said, “Early-morning trains including Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi plied on time but eventually the trains were cancelled due to the farmers’ protest.”

Trains including Amritsar-Huzur Sahib Nanded Superfast Express, Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express, Amritsar Howrah Mail Express, Golden Temple Mail, Jan Nayak Express, Amritsar-Dehradun Express, Begampura Express and Jammu-Ajmer Express train were cancelled by in Ferozpur Division.

A senior official at the Ludhiana railway station said, “Farmers haven’t communicated the duration of their protest on tracks and hence the railway schedule has become uncertain for now.”

RAJEWAL SAYS FARM

UNIONS WIL NOT OPPOSE BJP

In a major political development ahead of assembly elections, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal stated that opposition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by farmer unions in village will end, as the Kisan Morcha at Delhi borders has also been wound up.

The statement has come two days after 32 farmer unions in the state met in Mullanpur Dhaka under the banner of the SKM on December 18, and declared that they will continue to oppose the BJP. Rajewal was in the city to participate in ‘Beopar and Udyog Sammelan’ organised by Bhartiya Aarthik Party (BAP) on Monday. He added that no final decision had been taken on entering politics.