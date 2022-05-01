Home / Cities / Others / Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj

A maximum temperature of 46.1% Celsius was recorded in Prayagraj on April 30, the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April for the Sangam city.
Youngsters cover their heads as they move in Prayagraj on an extremely hot day on Saturday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, the third-highest ever to be registered in April, and 6 degrees above normal during the day as per the Indian Meteorological department. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)
Published on May 01, 2022 12:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj.

On April 29, the city had recorded its maximum temperature at 46.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest day in the entire country and the highest ever temperature recorded in April, breaking the 23-year-old record of 46.6 degrees Celsius registered on April 30, 1999.

Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. Besides moving on their two-wheelers and walking, locals are finding it extremely difficult to stop at traffic lights under the blazing sun in the sweeping heatwave.

Many commuters are seen stopping way before the intersection if they find any shed before the traffic light.

According to the weather station of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), installed at Ghurpoor, Naini, if the temperature of April for the past 10 years are considered, the city had recorded a maximum of 42.6 degree Celsius on April 30, 2012, 45.9 degree Celsius on April 30, 2013, 45.1 degree Celsius on April 30, 2014, 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2015, 45.3 degree Celsius on April 15, 2016, 45.7 degree Celsius on April 20, 2017, and 44.3 degree Celsius on April 26, 2018. On April 30, 2019, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5, on April 16, 2020, the maximum recorded temperature was 43.7 degrees Celsius and last year on April 28, 2021, the maximum temperature was 44.3 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.

“For the last five days, the mercury in Prayagraj has been hovering around 45 degrees resulting in extremely hot conditions and the sky acting as a burning inferno, and on Friday, it broke all records and touched the maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius,” said Prof AR Siddiqui of the department of Geography, Allahabad University.

“The weather would remain almost the same in the coming days as the temperature would remain around 45-46 degrees and although the city would be hit by intermittent dust storms, people would continue to face the blaze of the sun till the pre-monsoon showers arrive,” said the weather expert.

Because of the hot conditions, several markets and parks wore a deserted look all through the day on Saturday and it was only during the evening when few kids and visitors were spotted. Likewise, commuters on the roads were seen somehow managing to protect themselves from the heat using umbrellas, caps, cotton scarves, caps, goggles etc.

Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
