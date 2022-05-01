Blazing sun, prevailing heatwave keeping mercury in the red in Prayagraj
The rising mercury in Sangam city is breaking all previous records. On April 30, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees above normal—the third-highest temperature ever recorded in April in Prayagraj.
On April 29, the city had recorded its maximum temperature at 46.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest day in the entire country and the highest ever temperature recorded in April, breaking the 23-year-old record of 46.6 degrees Celsius registered on April 30, 1999.
Due to the record-breaking heat in the district, it has become difficult for people to commute during the daytime. Besides moving on their two-wheelers and walking, locals are finding it extremely difficult to stop at traffic lights under the blazing sun in the sweeping heatwave.
Many commuters are seen stopping way before the intersection if they find any shed before the traffic light.
According to the weather station of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), installed at Ghurpoor, Naini, if the temperature of April for the past 10 years are considered, the city had recorded a maximum of 42.6 degree Celsius on April 30, 2012, 45.9 degree Celsius on April 30, 2013, 45.1 degree Celsius on April 30, 2014, 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2015, 45.3 degree Celsius on April 15, 2016, 45.7 degree Celsius on April 20, 2017, and 44.3 degree Celsius on April 26, 2018. On April 30, 2019, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5, on April 16, 2020, the maximum recorded temperature was 43.7 degrees Celsius and last year on April 28, 2021, the maximum temperature was 44.3 degrees Celsius.
Earlier, the mercury had reached almost 47 degrees or crossed the mark only in May.
“For the last five days, the mercury in Prayagraj has been hovering around 45 degrees resulting in extremely hot conditions and the sky acting as a burning inferno, and on Friday, it broke all records and touched the maximum temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius,” said Prof AR Siddiqui of the department of Geography, Allahabad University.
“The weather would remain almost the same in the coming days as the temperature would remain around 45-46 degrees and although the city would be hit by intermittent dust storms, people would continue to face the blaze of the sun till the pre-monsoon showers arrive,” said the weather expert.
Because of the hot conditions, several markets and parks wore a deserted look all through the day on Saturday and it was only during the evening when few kids and visitors were spotted. Likewise, commuters on the roads were seen somehow managing to protect themselves from the heat using umbrellas, caps, cotton scarves, caps, goggles etc.
Seer calls for Dharm Sansad at Taj Mahal, video goes viral
Agra In a video that went viral on Saturday, a seer from Ayodhya, who was denied entry to the Taj Mahal earlier this week, announced to hold 'Dharm Sansad' at the monument on May 5, to declare India as 'Hindu Rashtra'. He was recently denied entry to Taj Mahal on Tuesday because of his 'dharm dand' (religious mast) made of metal.
A private ward inside Mumbai’s public hospital
Mumbai: Eight years after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation opened its first affordable private ward in public hospitals the city's KEM hospital refurbished its 17-room private ward and opened it to the public earlier this week. Inaugurated on Wednesday, air-conditioned rooms cost ₹1,200 and non-AC beds cost ₹900 per day. The rooms have common toilets. The civic body now plans to increase the surgical and investigation charges for patients who opt for paid beds.
18-year-old nurse gang-raped, murdered in Unnao: Police
An 18-year-old nurse was allegedly gang raped and murdered on the first day at her job at a private hospital in Bangarmau area of Unnao district on Saturday. The victim's body has been sent for autopsy. “We are investigating the matter. The mother of deceased has named four people in the FIR, including the owner of hospital,” Gajannath Shukla, officer in-charge of Bangarmau police station said. She had taken a room on rent nearby, police said.
Fire accident of suicide victim’s pyre leaves 11 with burn injuries
PUNE In a freak fire incident, 11 attendees during a funeral sustained burn injuries after an inflammatory liquid spilled from the pyre onto the attendees and there was a flare-up in a crematorium near Tadiwala road area of Pune on Saturday. According to Senior police inspector Pratap Mankar of Bund garden police station, the funeral was attended by close to 80 people, which crowded the crematorium. “Since it was crowded, people could not immediately come out after catching fire,” he said.
