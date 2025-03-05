Board exams held smoothly in Ggm, Nuh: Admin

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has remained alert and ensured that the ongoing Class 10 and 12 board examinations were held without disruption and cheating in any form, officials said. Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar carried out surprise inspections at various examination centres on Tuesday, to assess the arrangements. Duty magistrates also monitored security arrangements at centres so that the examinations could be held smoothly. Deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar carried out surprise inspections at various examination centres on Tuesday, to assess the arrangements. (HT PHOTO)

The administration has deployed 16 duty magistrates across 63 examination centres, with each magistrate assigned to oversee four to five centres. Throughout the day, magistrates reviewed security arrangements and interacted with examination staff. Instructions were issued to ensure that all protocols were followed to maintain a fair examination process. Kumar also met centre superintendents and took feedback on logistical and security needs. He directed them to immediately report any additional requirements for staff or police personnel. Emphasising strict action against malpractices, he stated that any suspicious behaviour by students must be thoroughly investigated as per examination protocols, and if necessary, police assistance should be sought.

To further strengthen security and prevent external interference, the administration has imposed Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 across all examination centres until March 29. Under these restrictions, unauthorised individuals are prohibited within a 200-meter radius of exam centres. The use of photocopy machines and any devices that could facilitate cheating has been banned, while carrying weapons or any harmful objects has also been strictly forbidden. Additionally, sloganeering or any public demonstrations near examination centres are not permitted.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that any examination centre found facilitating cheating or engaging in unfair practices would face strict legal action. He instructed centre superintendents to remain vigilant and ensure compliance with the rules, warning that any violation of the orders would be dealt with under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023. He also directed all Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) to ensure that examination rooms have proper lighting and that there is no unauthorised presence around the centres.

The district administration has said that these surveillance measures will remain in place throughout the tenure of the examination, reinforcing its commitment to conducting fair and transparent board exams in Gurugram.

Nuh deputy commissioner, Vishram Kumar Meena, said that to prevent further misconduct, a special flying squad led by ACUT Aniruddh Yadav has been formed in Nuh to monitor open school exam centres closely. No incidents of cheating were reported on Tuesday.