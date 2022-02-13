Bommai hopeful of getting 750 acre defence land for sainik school in Karnataka

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday exuded confidence that the Union government would hand over 750 acres of defence land and set up a military school in Belagavi in the name of Sangolli Rayanna, who had fought against the British rulers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bommai said he met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding defence land and military school during a visit to New Delhi recently.

“Regarding handing over the 750 acres of defence land, the Defence Minister assured me that he would get all information first and then get it done at the earliest,” the Chief Minister said.

On the proposed Sangolli Rayanna Military school in Belagavi, Bommai said Singh has assured him a decision to this effect would be taken soon. He said the defence Ministry has carried out an inspection.

To a query on the preparation for the budget, Bommai said the process has started with meetings of several departments.

“I am going to hold meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Keeping in mind the demands of various departments and the various schemes of central and State governments, we will prepare the upcoming budget,” Bommai told reporters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he has given directions to the officials for resource mobilisation.

To a question on a special package for north Karnataka, Bommai said it was not possible to disclose the contents of the budget at this juncture and it would be inappropriate to say anything on this issue.

Asked about investigating into the role of some suspects who instigated the ‘hijab’ (scarf) issue, Bommai said the High Court is seized of the matter and would hear the case on a day-to-day basis.

“The court has passed an interim order. Our priority is to ensure law and order in the State and give children the education. So, we want schools to re-open. The High Court too has said the same thing,” the Chief Minister said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}